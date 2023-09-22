Hijack Hayley have released a new cut from their upcoming debut EP – check out ‘Pedestrian’

Hijack Hayley have released a new single.

‘Pedestrian’ is the latest cut from the Singapore-based indie-rock band’s upcoming debut EP ‘COUNTERPARTS’, out 14th October.

“This track talks about wanting to change the lull in one’s everyday life,” they explain. “Running away from the existing routines to seek high points. To be more charismatic and lovable. The track ends with a big instrumental finale that suggests the triumph of this adventure.”

Check out the new track below, and catch the band live at the following:

SEPTEMBER

15-17 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

30 The Baybuddies Show, WE! Live House, Atrix Building

OCTOBER

14 EP Launch Party, Aliwal Arts Centre