Hijack Hayley have released a new cut from their upcoming debut EP – check out ‘Pedestrian’

Their EP is due in October.
Photo Credit: Bryan Foo

Hijack Hayley have released a new single.

‘Pedestrian’ is the latest cut from the Singapore-based indie-rock band’s upcoming debut EP ‘COUNTERPARTS’, out 14th October.

“This track talks about wanting to change the lull in one’s everyday life,” they explain. “Running away from the existing routines to seek high points. To be more charismatic and lovable. The track ends with a big instrumental finale that suggests the triumph of this adventure.”

Check out the new track below, and catch the band live at the following:

SEPTEMBER
15-17 F1 Singapore Grand Prix
30 The Baybuddies Show, WE! Live House, Atrix Building

OCTOBER
14 EP Launch Party, Aliwal Arts Centre

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Atlanta mathcore band The Callous Daoboys have released a new EP teaser, 'Pushing The Pink Envelope'
Music News
Drug Store Romeos, Lucinda Chua and more have joined the line-up for London festival Mirrors
Music News
Bastille have released a video for their 'Pompeii' collaboration with composer Hans Zimmer
READ MORE