Hinds have announced their new album with Beck collab, ‘Boom Boom Back’

Hinds have announced their new album, ‘Viva Hinds’.

The news follows their recent single and video, ‘Coffee’, and arrives alongside ‘Boom Boom Back’ featuring Beck.

The band’s first release as the original duo of Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote since 2014 debut single ‘Bamboo’, the album is due 6th September via their new record deal with Lucky Number.

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:

MAY

26 Prince Albert, Brighton, UK (Matinee)

26 Prince Albert, Brighton, UK (Evening)

27 The Lower Third, London, UK

28 The Lower Third, London, UK

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

Hi, How Are You

The Bed, The Room, The Rain and You

Boom Boom Back (ft. Beck)

Stranger (ft. Grian Chatten)

Superstar

Mala Vista

On My Own

Coffee

En Forma

Bon Voyage