Hinds have announced their new album with Beck collab, ‘Boom Boom Back’

Hinds have announced their new album, ‘Viva Hinds’.
The news follows their recent single and video, ‘Coffee’, and arrives alongside ‘Boom Boom Back’ featuring Beck.
The band’s first release as the original duo of Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote since 2014 debut single ‘Bamboo’, the album is due 6th September via their new record deal with Lucky Number.
Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:
MAY
26 Prince Albert, Brighton, UK (Matinee)
26 Prince Albert, Brighton, UK (Evening)
27 The Lower Third, London, UK
28 The Lower Third, London, UK
The album’s full tracklisting reads:
Hi, How Are You
The Bed, The Room, The Rain and You
Boom Boom Back (ft. Beck)
Stranger (ft. Grian Chatten)
Superstar
Mala Vista
On My Own
Coffee
En Forma
Bon Voyage