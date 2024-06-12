Hinds have released their first-ever Spanish single, ‘En Forma’.
It’s a cut from their upcoming new album, ‘Viva Hinds’. The band’s first release as the original duo of Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote since 2014 debut single ‘Bamboo’, it’s due 6th September via their new record deal with Lucky Number.
Carlotta shares: “My boyfriend broke up with me and I turned 30 years old in the same week. This was the first song I could write after months of feeling absolutely devastated, immobile and pathetic. I just wanted to get better but I just couldn’t, I couldn’t cope with this eternal race of being happier and better and cleaner and healthier.”
Ana adds, “When I talk with my girlfriends, in the same afternoon we can chat about wars, philosophy, love and clothes. I tried to reflect on this song the chaos and huge spectrum of what it’s like to be a young woman these days. How overwhelming it can be to juggle the news, politics, our bodies, relationships and laundry.”
Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:
SEPTEMBER
13 London, UK – Lafayette
JANUARY
16 Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apolo
18 Valencia, Spain – Sala Jerusalem
24 Madrid, Spain – Teatro Barceló
FEBRUARY
17 Brighton, UK – Concorde 2
18 Birmingham, UK – Castle & Falcon
20 Glasgow, UK – Saint Luke’s
21 Manchester, UK – Gorilla
22 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
24 Bristol, UK – The Fleece
25 Southampton, UK – Papillon
28 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique (Museum)
MARCH
1 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Tolhuistuin
3 Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club
4 Hamburg, Germany – Nochtspeicher
5 Cologne, Germany – Gebäude 9
7 Paris, France – La Bellevilloise
The album’s full tracklisting reads:
Hi, How Are You
The Bed, The Room, The Rain and You
Boom Boom Back (ft. Beck)
Stranger (ft. Grian Chatten)
Superstar
Mala Vista
On My Own
Coffee
En Forma
Bon Voyage