Hinds have released their first-ever Spanish single, ‘En Forma’.

It’s a cut from their upcoming new album, ‘Viva Hinds’. The band’s first release as the original duo of Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote since 2014 debut single ‘Bamboo’, it’s due 6th September via their new record deal with Lucky Number.

Carlotta shares: “My boyfriend broke up with me and I turned 30 years old in the same week. This was the first song I could write after months of feeling absolutely devastated, immobile and pathetic. I just wanted to get better but I just couldn’t, I couldn’t cope with this eternal race of being happier and better and cleaner and healthier.”

Ana adds, “When I talk with my girlfriends, in the same afternoon we can chat about wars, philosophy, love and clothes. I tried to reflect on this song the chaos and huge spectrum of what it’s like to be a young woman these days. How overwhelming it can be to juggle the news, politics, our bodies, relationships and laundry.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:

SEPTEMBER

13 London, UK – Lafayette

JANUARY

16 Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apolo

18 Valencia, Spain – Sala Jerusalem

24 Madrid, Spain – Teatro Barceló

FEBRUARY

17 Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

18 Birmingham, UK – Castle & Falcon

20 Glasgow, UK – Saint Luke’s

21 Manchester, UK – Gorilla

22 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

24 Bristol, UK – The Fleece

25 Southampton, UK – Papillon

28 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique (Museum)

MARCH

1 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Tolhuistuin

3 Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club

4 Hamburg, Germany – Nochtspeicher

5 Cologne, Germany – Gebäude 9

7 Paris, France – La Bellevilloise

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

Hi, How Are You

The Bed, The Room, The Rain and You

Boom Boom Back (ft. Beck)

Stranger (ft. Grian Chatten)

Superstar

Mala Vista

On My Own

Coffee

En Forma

Bon Voyage