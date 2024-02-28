Hinds are back with their rebellious new single and video, ‘Coffee’

Hinds are back with a new single and video, ‘Coffee’.

The band’s first release as the original duo of Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote since 2014 debut single ‘Bamboo’, it sees them ink a new record deal with Lucky Number.

They explain: “Coffee is a sincericide, screaming the nasty truth as loud as you can with no shame. It’s about admitting to all the things you’re not supposed to like or doing all the things you’re not meant to do. It’s a lot of fun when you can be fully honest and shut that little voice in your head that tells you what you should or shouldn’t do.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:

MAY

26 Prince Albert, Brighton, UK (Matinee)

26 Prince Albert, Brighton, UK (Evening)

27 The Lower Third, London, UK

28 The Lower Third, London, UK