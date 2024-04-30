Hippo Campus want you to slow down and breathe with a new single, ‘Everything At Once’

Hippo Campus has unveiled their latest single ‘Everything At Once’.

The release is accompanied by a video directed by Christian Spraungel, filmed at the Pachyderm Studios just outside Minneapolis.

The band explain, “’Everything at Once’ is a meditation, a focus on breath in the midst of breathless moments. You’ve been running away for too long; you need to face what you’re running from if you’re ever going to beat it. Slow down, breathe deep, put a name to the things you fear. Be patient, surrender your forced perspective, and feel everything at once.”

Next week (6th May), Hippo Campus are set to headline at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, with MJ Lenderman and Hannah Jadagu supporting. The band will also be performing at several major festivals this summer including Lollapalooza and Governor’s Ball, with more new music expected soon.

The dates in full read:

MAY

6 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO %

18 Carleton College, Northfield, MN

JUNE

1 Good Moon, Durham, NC

8 Governor’s Ball, New York, NY

28 SummerFest, Milwaukee, WI

JULY

13 Day In Day Out Festival, Seattle, WA

18 Rock the Ruins, Indianapolis, IN

20 Minnesota Yacht Club, Saint Paul, MN

AUGUST

2 Hinterland Festival, Saint Charles, IA

3 Lollapalooza, Chicago, IL

8 Ogden Twilight, Ogden, UT ^

% w/ MJ Lenderman & Hannah Jadagu

^ w/ Killer Mike