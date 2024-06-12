Swedish producer HNNY has announced his first solo album in a decade

HNNY has announced his first solo album in a decade.

Swedish producer Johan Cederberg is following up on his debut album ‘Sunday’ with ‘Light Shines Through’, which is due for release independently via his own imprint on 5th July. He’s also shared lead single ‘I’ll Come Your Way’.

“I started the album a couple of weeks after the New Year and I wrote, recorded and mixed everything in my home studio which is in a small shed in the yard of our house,” he explains.

“I’ve found it difficult to undertake larger projects like an album, which often take one or more years to complete. But like my previous album, I did everything in a fairly short period of time, about 3 months this time.

“I wanted to create something more electronic than what I’ve done in recent years and on a more abstract level, to make a record where I explored something kind of spiritual. Making music about that which cannot be touched.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: