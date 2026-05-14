Holding Absence
have announced their third album, ‘Modern Life Is Lonely’.
The South Wales trio’s first release for new label partner Sumerian Records arrives on 28th August, with the announcement accompanied by new single ‘Reflection’.
Frontman Lucas Woodland
says: “We are ecstatic to release our new single ‘Reflection’, taken from our upcoming album ‘Modern Life Is Lonely’. This album is our boldest and most creative body of work to date, so we can't wait for you to hear the whole thing in August. In the meantime, we hope you enjoy Reflection.”
The album follows 2023’s ‘The Noble Art Of Self Destruction
’, and includes 11 tracks:
Holding Absence will also head out on the road later this year, including appearances at Louder Than Life
and Aftershock
before a UK and European arena run supporting Enter Shikari.
NOVEMBER
3 Hamburg, Sporthalle (with Enter Shikari)
4 Munich, Zenith (with Enter Shikari)
5 Leipzig, Haus Auensee
(with Enter Shikari)
6 Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Hall (with Enter Shikari)
7 Berlin, Columbiahalle
(with Enter Shikari)
10 Brussels, Forest National
(with Enter Shikari)
11 Tilburg, 013 (with Enter Shikari)
13 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (with Enter Shikari)
14 Cardiff, Utilita Arena (with Enter Shikari)
15 Hull, Connexin Live
(with Enter Shikari)
18 Glasgow, OVO Hydro
(with Enter Shikari)
19 Manchester, Co-op Live
(with Enter Shikari)
20 London, Alexandra Palace
(with Enter Shikari)
21 London, Alexandra Palace (with Enter Shikari)