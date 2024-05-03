Holly Humberstone has shared two new collaborations with Medium Build and Tiny Habits

Holly Humberstone has released two reimagined tracks.

The collaborations with Medium Build and Tiny Habits follow her recent team-up with MUNA, and see her creating new versions of songs from her Top 5 debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’, released in October last year.

“I first discovered Medium Build about a year ago whilst I was touring in the states,” she says. “My tour manager Carl put on a song of his whilst we drove north up the Pacific Coast Highway and something about his intimate songwriting style and the beautiful scenery just felt very poignant and hit me in a different way. I felt like I understood him a bit and immediately reached out and asked him if he wanted to collaborate. I sent him my song Cocoon and although the lyrics were already written, he turned the second verse into a story of his own. His delivery of the words transformed the song into something that felt really magical and so I’ve decided to release our version.

“Nick (Medium Build) later came to open for my UK & EU tour earlier this year and we performed it together during my show every night. He became such a great friend of mine which is why this version of Cocoon is very special to me. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”

Check out the tracks below.