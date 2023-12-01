Holly Humberstone and MUNA have teamed up for a new version of ‘Into Your Room’

Holly Humberstone has teamed up with MUNA for a new version of her track ‘Into Your Room’.

The original featured on her recent debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’, which arrived in October and will see her tour the UK next spring.

Holly says of the collaboration: “I’m obsessed with MUNA and have been wanting to work with them for ages, I’m so thankful that I finally get to have them bring their magic to one of my songs.”

While MUNA adds: “Holly is such a talented artist and we have been so impressed by her songwriting and musicianship for a long time now…we were so stoked when her record came out a few months ago so it was a total delight to be able to get to put our little spin on ‘Into Your Room’. We also love both Ethan and Rob’s work as producers so it was a dream to be able to play with the session files.”

Check it out below, and catch Holly live at the following:

MARCH

8 Albert Hall Manchester

9 Queen’s Hall Edinburgh

10 The Engine Shed Lincoln

12 O2 Academy Leicester

13 Eventim Apollo London

15 Beacon Bristol

16 Academy Dublin