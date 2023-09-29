Dork cover star Holly Humberstone has announced a new 20-date tour of the UK and Europe

Holly Humberstone has announced a new 20-date tour of the UK and Europe.
The run is in support of her debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’, which is slated for release on 13th October accompanied by an instore tour this October. The new live shows will take place in February and March, and include a night at London’s Eventim Apollo.
The tour details are:
FEBRUARY
13 Café de la Danse Paris
14 Melkweg MAX Amsterdam
16 DR Studie 2 Copenhagen
17 Fryshuset (Klubben) Stockholm
19 Knust Hamburg
20 Hole44 Berlin
21 MeetFactory Prague
23 Simmcity Vienna
24 Strom Munich
25 Mascotte Zurich
27 Rockhal Luxembourg
28 Gebäude 9 Cologne
29 Trix Hall Antwerp
MARCH
8 Queen’s Hall Edinburgh
9 Albert Hall Manchester
10 The Engine Shed Lincoln
12 O2 Academy Leicester
13 Eventim Apollo London
15 Beacon Bristol
16 Academy Dublin