Dork cover star Holly Humberstone has announced a new 20-date tour of the UK and Europe

Holly Humberstone has announced a new 20-date tour of the UK and Europe.

The run is in support of her debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’, which is slated for release on 13th October accompanied by an instore tour this October. The new live shows will take place in February and March, and include a night at London’s Eventim Apollo.

The tour details are:

FEBRUARY

13 Café de la Danse Paris

14 Melkweg MAX Amsterdam

16 DR Studie 2 Copenhagen

17 Fryshuset (Klubben) Stockholm

19 Knust Hamburg

20 Hole44 Berlin

21 MeetFactory Prague

23 Simmcity Vienna

24 Strom Munich

25 Mascotte Zurich

27 Rockhal Luxembourg

28 Gebäude 9 Cologne

29 Trix Hall Antwerp

MARCH

8 Queen’s Hall Edinburgh

9 Albert Hall Manchester

10 The Engine Shed Lincoln

12 O2 Academy Leicester

13 Eventim Apollo London

15 Beacon Bristol

16 Academy Dublin