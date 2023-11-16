Holly Humberstone has released a new video for debut album cut ‘Elvis Impersonators’, shot in Tokyo

Holly Humberstone has released a new video for ‘Elvis Impersonators’.

It’s the latest track from her debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’, which came out last month and will see her tour the UK next spring.

Holly says of ‘Elvis Impersonators’: “Japan is one of my favourite places in the world. My sister now lives there so it was amazing to visit for Summer Sonic this year. Whilst I had a few days to explore, we found local director Hiroshi on Instagram and thought it would be fun to film a video for Elvis Impersonators. We shot in Shinjuku, Harajuku and Shibuya and I hope you fall in love with Tokyo as much as I did whilst filming this!”

Check it out below, and catch Holly live at the following:

MARCH

8 Albert Hall Manchester

9 Queen’s Hall Edinburgh

10 The Engine Shed Lincoln

12 O2 Academy Leicester

13 Eventim Apollo London

15 Beacon Bristol

16 Academy Dublin