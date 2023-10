Holly Humberstone has released a new video for ‘Into Your Room’.

It’s the latest track from her debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’, which is out today (Friday, 13th October), and will see her tour the UK next spring.

Check it out below, and catch Holly live at the following:

MARCH

8 Albert Hall Manchester

9 Queen’s Hall Edinburgh

10 The Engine Shed Lincoln

12 O2 Academy Leicester

13 Eventim Apollo London

15 Beacon Bristol

16 Academy Dublin