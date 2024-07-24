Holly Macve has announced her new album ‘Wonderland’ with teaser single ‘San Fran Honey’

Holly Macve has announced her new album ‘Wonderland’.

Set for release on 27th September via her own label Loving Memory Records, she has also shared a new single ‘San Fran Honey’.

‘Wonderland’ marks Macve’s first album in three years and represents a new chapter for the Galway-born, Yorkshire-raised songwriter. For the first time, Macve has taken full control of her creative output, co-producing part of the 12-track release with Dan Rothman of London Grammar. The album also features collaborations with sound engineer Beatrice Balagna and string arranger David Saunders.

Speaking about the new single ‘San Fran Honey’, Macve shares, “It’s about a love that never came into full fruition. Someone I think of from my past, who I was so drawn to, but looking back I’m so glad that nothing ever happened between us because the magic was never lost.” She adds, “I guess you maintain a fantasy version of them, but the reality is that you know damn well they would have been so bad for you.”

The creation of ‘Wonderland’ followed a period of significant change for Macve, including a car accident in Los Angeles “When you go through experiences like that, it gives you a whole new perspective on life,” she explains.

The full tracklist for ‘Wonderland’ is as follows:

1. Wonderland

2. Best Of Your Heart

3. Suburban House (Ft. Lana Del Rey)

4. Beauty Queen

5. Colour Them Gold

6. To Be Loved

7. Cold Water Canyon

8. 1995

9. San Fran Honey

10. Almost A Miracle

11. Time Is Forever

12. Dreamer

Macve will be performing at several UK festivals this summer, including Latitude, Haldern Pop, and Psych Festival.

JULY

27 Latitude Festival, Suffolk

AUGUST

9 Haldern Pop, Haldern

30 Psych Festival, Brighton

31 Psych Festival, Manchester

SEPTEMBER

1 Psych Festival, Edinburgh

21 Reeperbahn Festival, Germany

NOVEMBER

3 Get It Loud In Libraries @ Barrow Library, Barrow-In-Furness

6 Pitchfork Paris, France