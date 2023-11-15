Home Counties have announced their debut album ‘Exactly As It Seems’, plus a new headline tour

Home Counties have announced their debut album, ‘Exactly As It Seems’.

The record is set for release on 3rd May via Submarine Cat Records, with the news arriving alongside teaser single ‘Wild Guess’.

Will Harrison says of the track: “Wild Guess is the oldest song but latest addition to the new album. It voices a variety of concerns: day-to-day financial worries, fear of social isolation in old age, even a looming future of ecological collapse. It was written as part of an experimental side project which saw never the light of day – and in its original form was like a deranged version of the Wii Sports loading screen, hosting a detuned Ed Miliband speech in replace of the vocals. We revisited the song many times over the years but it never felt quite Home Counties. Over the last year however, as our sound was shifting we gave it one last go. It was an exercise in restraint, holding ourselves back to allow the song to breath. That said, we couldn’t resist retaining some of the original chaos of the original demo, sticking in a drum and bass inspired drop at the end. In that way, the song sets the new parameters of where Home Counties is at the moment…”

Check it out below; they’ve also confirmed a new headline tour, which will visit:

MAY

7 Manchester, YES

8 Glasgow, Broadcast

10 Leeds, Headrow House

14 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds 2

15 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

22 London, Oslo