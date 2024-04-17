‘Home Counties explore the right to roam with their new single ‘Dividing Lines’

Home Counties have released a new track from their upcoming debut.

‘Dividing Lines’ follows on from ‘You Break It, You Bought It’ and ‘Uptight’, with all three featuring on the band’s album, ‘Exactly As It Seems’, set for release on 3rd May via Submarine Cat Records.

Vocalist/guitarist Will Harrison says: “The inspiration for ‘Dividing Lines’ came from moving back home to the countryside during lockdown and having little to do except walk. From encountering countless ‘no trespass’ signs and barbed wire fences, I became obsessed with the right to roam and land reform. Revisiting a demo called ‘Cowbell’ about the insularity of the post-punk scene of the time, I started drawing parallels between the social exclusion of land ownership and similar tendencies within the music industry.

“Both the landed gentry and the music industry tend to reproduce themselves only within a closed social circle, and often along familial lines. There’s also a similar reliance on informal arrangements, the ‘no contracts signed’ nature of the industry which helps upkeep its exclusivity, maintaining similar dividing lines to that of landowners vs the rest.”

