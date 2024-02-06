Home Counties take inspiration from 00s club bangers for their new single, ‘Uptight’

Home Counties have released the opening track from their upcoming debut.

‘Uptight’ will feature on the band’s album, ‘Exactly As It Seems’, set for release on 3rd May via Submarine Cat Records.

Vocalist/guitarist Will Harrison says: “‘Uptight’ is our answer to a 00’s club banger, complete with the crudest synth tones and Britney-esque ad-libs. In contrast to your typical ‘dance-all-night-long’ mantra of 00s pop songs, ‘Uptight’ is about not wanting to go clubbing anymore.”

Check it out below; and catch the band live at the following:

MAY

7 Manchester, YES

8 Glasgow, Broadcast

10 Leeds, Headrow House

14 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds 2

15 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

22 London, Oslo