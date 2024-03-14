Home Counties rebel against dodgy landlords with their new single, ‘You Break It, You Bought It’

Home Counties have released a new track from their upcoming debut.

‘You Break It, You Bought It’ follows on from ‘Uptight’, with both featuring on the band’s album, ‘Exactly As It Seems’, set for release on 3rd May via Submarine Cat Records.

Vocalist/guitarist Will Harrison says: “Having lived for years in shoddy flats, and having recently moved to the extortionately priced area of East London, we focused on our experience of renting. The song talks about landlords’ refusal to improve conditions for their tenants and their eagerness to evict anyone threatening high profit margins.

“In response, it encourages petty actions as if revolutionary behaviour: lose your keys, make blu tack stains, refuse to use coasters, don’t empty the toaster tray. In this way, it reflects the shift in lyricism on this album away from detached political commentary to using more mundane lived experiences of daily life, whilst still reflecting upon wider social issues.”

Check it out below; and catch the band live at the following:

MAY

7 Manchester, YES

8 Glasgow, Broadcast

10 Leeds, Headrow House

14 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds 2

15 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

22 London, Oslo