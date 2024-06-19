Honesty have teamed up with Liam Bailey for their new single ‘NO RIGHT 2 LOVE’

Honesty have released a new single, ‘NO RIGHT 2 LOVE’.

The track, which features singer Liam Bailey, follows on from their double A-side single, ‘U&I’ / ‘Tune In Tune Out’ which recently arrived alongside the news that they’ve signed a new record deal with Partisan.

Speaking about the new track, the Leeds-based collective comment: “When I first contacted Liam to collaborate with HONESTY I just knew that it would become something special. Luckily, Liam responded positively to the demo snippet of NR2L which sonically, (at that time) was only the intro to the track you now hear.

“As soon as we received Liam’s vocals though, we knew we needed to progress the structure further. So, we got to work splicing up his vocals and world-building the rest of the track around his emotive lyrics. I feel that the unconventional approach we took to write this song really helped shape it to become something unique and individual.”

Liam adds: “The song is special to me. People are made and deserve to be together whatever creed, race, ethnicity or sexuality they are. Sometimes all this bad human energy. The toxic culture we are forced to live under, an ugly mantra that grips you into a closed fear of self. We have a right to love and the right is universal.”

Check it out below.