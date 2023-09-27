Honesty have released a new double A-side single, ‘U&I’ / ‘Tune In Tune Out’

The Leeds collective also have some live shows coming up.
Photo Credit: Barney Maguire

Honesty have released a new double A-side single, ‘U&I’ / ‘Tune In Tune Out’.

The tracks arrive alongside the news that they’ve signed a new record deal with Partisan, as well as ahead of their upcoming October-November live shows.

Speaking about the track ‘U&I’, the group explain: “A ruminative thought derived from the disconnection of a strong bond. The only connection remains as non compos mentis. Sleepwalking through relationships, past, present, and future. At the time the lyrics were penned I was reading a book called ‘Why we Sleep’ and researching self-medication.”

Of ‘Tune In Tune Out’, they add: “Whilst losing engagement with society, an internal monologue tries best to bring itself back to normality. A stream of consciousness, uncertain whether you have to lose everything to get back to square one. At the time of writing, ego death, Carl Jung and hallucinogens all took a part in this.”

Check them out below, and catch the band live at the following:

OTCOBER
21 Cardiff, Swn Fest

NOVEMBER
11 Huddersfield, Yours To Keep Festival
23 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
25 Manchester, Mood Swings at YES

FEBRUARY
24 Bristol, Simple Things Festival

