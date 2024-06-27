South London punks Honey Joy have released a new single inspired by the power of music, ‘Ready Now’

South London punks Honey Joy have released a new single, ‘Ready Now’.

It’s a cut from the band’s upcoming new album ‘III’, which is set for release on 5th July via Everything Sucks Music and also features recent drops ‘Penelope’ and ‘Language’.

Vocalist Megan Tinsley says the track is “about finally feeling something when you listen to music. This was after like two years of working in a central London NHS hospital that was overwhelmed with Covid and for some reason during that time, music didn’t make me feel anything.

“Then, all of a sudden one day I was like okay music feels good again, omg singing feels amazing. And so I just sang and wrote and probably pissed off the neighbors. It ties in with trying to start afresh after something difficult.”

Check out the track below, and catch the band live at the following:

JULY

5 Signature Brew, Haggerston

6 East Street Tap, Brighton

11 Watford, The One Crown

12 Dubrek Studios, Derby

13 The Red Shed, Wakefield

14 Two By Two Brewery, Newcastle