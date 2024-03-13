Honey Revenge have booked a new UK tour for spring

Honey Revenge have announced a new UK tour.
The band are performing in support of their debut album ‘Retrovision’, which arrived last June via Thriller Records, and ahead of their set at Slam Dunk.
Speaking of their visit, singer Devin Papadol says: “We’re so excited to be making our European debut and returning to the UK! Our fanbase there are so special to us and we can’t wait to rock with them again!!:
The details are:
MAY
21: GLASGOW The Garage (Attic)
22: MANCHESTER Deaf Institute
23: LONDON Underworld
25: HATFIELD Slam Dunk Festival
26: LEEDS Slam Dunk Festival
28: HAARLEM Patronaat
29: KOLN MTC
30: PARIS Backstage By The Mill
Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 15th March.