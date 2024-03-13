Honey Revenge have booked a new UK tour for spring

Honey Revenge have announced a new UK tour.

The band are performing in support of their debut album ‘Retrovision’, which arrived last June via Thriller Records, and ahead of their set at Slam Dunk.

Speaking of their visit, singer Devin Papadol says: “We’re so excited to be making our European debut and returning to the UK! Our fanbase there are so special to us and we can’t wait to rock with them again!!:

The details are:

MAY

21: GLASGOW The Garage (Attic)

22: MANCHESTER Deaf Institute

23: LONDON Underworld

25: HATFIELD Slam Dunk Festival

26: LEEDS Slam Dunk Festival

28: HAARLEM Patronaat

29: KOLN MTC

30: PARIS Backstage By The Mill

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 15th March.