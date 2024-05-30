Honeyglaze are teasing their second album ‘Real Deal’ with Destiny’s Child-inspired cut ‘Don’t’

Honeyglaze have announced their second album, ‘Real Deal’.
The full-length will be released on 20th September, teased by the London trio’s new single ‘Don’t’ and accompanied by a tour that includes a show at The Village Underground.
Anouska of the band says of the track: “Based on my favourite Destiny’s Child song ‘bills, bills, bills’ (which is also a song about being done with waste men), ‘Don’t’ was written after the end of a particularly bad relationship and I had this anger at every man I felt had ever wronged me or spoken down to me. It’s really fun to be aggressive and direct sometimes, especially when it’s unexpected.”
Check out the single below; the album’s tracklisting reads:
- Hide
- Cold Caller
- Pretty Girls
- Safety Pins
- Don’t
- TMJ
- I Feel It All
- Ghost
- TV
- Real Deal
- Movies
The tour will visit:
NOVEMBER
26 King Tuts, Glasgow
28 Yes, Manchester
29 Exchange, Bristol
30 Heartbreakers, Southampton
DECEMBER
1 Green Door Store, Brighton
3 Village Underground, London
4 Trix Bar, Antwerp, Belgium
5 Supersonic Records, Paris, France
7 Yuca, Cologne, Germany
8 Turmzimmer, Hamburg, Germany
10 Cassiopeia, Berlin, Germany