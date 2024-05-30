Honeyglaze are teasing their second album ‘Real Deal’ with Destiny’s Child-inspired cut ‘Don’t’

The band have also confirmed a new tour.
Photo credit: Kalpesh Lathigra

Honeyglaze have announced their second album, ‘Real Deal’.

The full-length will be released on 20th September, teased by the London trio’s new single ‘Don’t’ and accompanied by a tour that includes a show at The Village Underground.

Anouska of the band says of the track: “Based on my favourite Destiny’s Child song ‘bills, bills, bills’ (which is also a song about being done with waste men), ‘Don’t’ was written after the end of a particularly bad relationship and I had this anger at every man I felt had ever wronged me or spoken down to me. It’s really fun to be aggressive and direct sometimes, especially when it’s unexpected.”

Check out the single below; the album’s tracklisting reads:

  1. Hide
  2. Cold Caller
  3. Pretty Girls
  4. Safety Pins
  5. Don’t
  6. TMJ
  7. I Feel It All
  8. Ghost
  9. TV
  10. Real Deal
  11. Movies

The tour will visit:

NOVEMBER
26 King Tuts, Glasgow
28 Yes, Manchester
29 Exchange, Bristol
30 Heartbreakers, Southampton

DECEMBER
1 Green Door Store, Brighton
3 Village Underground, London
4 Trix Bar, Antwerp, Belgium
5 Supersonic Records, Paris, France
7 Yuca, Cologne, Germany
8 Turmzimmer, Hamburg, Germany
10 Cassiopeia, Berlin, Germany

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Orlando Weeks has shared a new single, 'Good To See You'
Music News
Disclosure have shared a new track ahead of their imminent festival sets, 'She's Gone, Dance On'
Music News
Dolores Forever have announced their debut album, 'It's Nothing', with new single 'Go Fast Go Slow'
READ MORE