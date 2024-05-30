Honeyglaze are teasing their second album ‘Real Deal’ with Destiny’s Child-inspired cut ‘Don’t’

Honeyglaze have announced their second album, ‘Real Deal’.

The full-length will be released on 20th September, teased by the London trio’s new single ‘Don’t’ and accompanied by a tour that includes a show at The Village Underground.

Anouska of the band says of the track: “Based on my favourite Destiny’s Child song ‘bills, bills, bills’ (which is also a song about being done with waste men), ‘Don’t’ was written after the end of a particularly bad relationship and I had this anger at every man I felt had ever wronged me or spoken down to me. It’s really fun to be aggressive and direct sometimes, especially when it’s unexpected.”

Check out the single below; the album’s tracklisting reads:

Hide Cold Caller Pretty Girls Safety Pins Don’t TMJ I Feel It All Ghost TV Real Deal Movies

The tour will visit:

NOVEMBER

26 King Tuts, Glasgow

28 Yes, Manchester

29 Exchange, Bristol

30 Heartbreakers, Southampton

DECEMBER

1 Green Door Store, Brighton

3 Village Underground, London

4 Trix Bar, Antwerp, Belgium

5 Supersonic Records, Paris, France

7 Yuca, Cologne, Germany

8 Turmzimmer, Hamburg, Germany

10 Cassiopeia, Berlin, Germany