Honeyglaze have released a new single about loneliness, ‘Cold Caller’

Honeyglaze have released a new single, ‘Cold Caller’.

It’s the latest cut from their second album, ‘Real Deal’. The full-length will be released on 20th September, accompanied by a tour that includes a show at The Village Underground.

The band share: “It’s funny, because it’s a complete dynamic reversal: the last person you’d usually want attention from is a cold caller. Can you imagine how lonely someone must feel if you aren’t getting enough from them? Wishful thinking and delusion determine your reality more than you’d think.”

Check out the single below; the album’s tracklisting reads:

Hide Cold Caller Pretty Girls Safety Pins Don’t TMJ I Feel It All Ghost TV Real Deal Movies

The tour will visit:

NOVEMBER

26 King Tuts, Glasgow

28 Yes, Manchester

29 Exchange, Bristol

30 Heartbreakers, Southampton

DECEMBER

1 Green Door Store, Brighton

3 Village Underground, London

4 Trix Bar, Antwerp, Belgium

5 Supersonic Records, Paris, France

7 Yuca, Cologne, Germany

8 Turmzimmer, Hamburg, Germany

10 Cassiopeia, Berlin, Germany