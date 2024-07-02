Honeyglaze have released a new single about loneliness, ‘Cold Caller’

Honeyglaze have released a new single, ‘Cold Caller’.
It’s the latest cut from their second album, ‘Real Deal’. The full-length will be released on 20th September, accompanied by a tour that includes a show at The Village Underground.
The band share: “It’s funny, because it’s a complete dynamic reversal: the last person you’d usually want attention from is a cold caller. Can you imagine how lonely someone must feel if you aren’t getting enough from them? Wishful thinking and delusion determine your reality more than you’d think.”
Check out the single below; the album’s tracklisting reads:
- Hide
- Cold Caller
- Pretty Girls
- Safety Pins
- Don’t
- TMJ
- I Feel It All
- Ghost
- TV
- Real Deal
- Movies
The tour will visit:
NOVEMBER
26 King Tuts, Glasgow
28 Yes, Manchester
29 Exchange, Bristol
30 Heartbreakers, Southampton
DECEMBER
1 Green Door Store, Brighton
3 Village Underground, London
4 Trix Bar, Antwerp, Belgium
5 Supersonic Records, Paris, France
7 Yuca, Cologne, Germany
8 Turmzimmer, Hamburg, Germany
10 Cassiopeia, Berlin, Germany