Honeymoan push out of their comfort zone with new single, ‘Seriously, Good Luck With That’

Honeymoan have released a new single, ‘Seriously, Good Luck With That’.

The follow-up to ‘Show You Off’ and ‘We’re On An Island, But It’s The UK’, it’s the latest cut from their upcoming debut album ‘Sorry Like You Mean It’, which is set for release on 29th September.

Speaking about the track, Alison Rachel says: “‘Seriously, Good Luck With That’ is different to any song we’ve made or released before, with its non-lyrical improvised jam that flourishes in the chorus. We had a lot of fun with this one pushing ourselves outside of our comfort zone. The song speaks about someone who performs like they care about the world and people around them, when upon closer inspection their actions are self-serving. A further exploration of this character reveals that they’re suffering and don’t feel safe, so they put on a performance to protect themselves and try to convince themselves and others they are not terrible.”

The London-based band have also recently confirmed a show at The Lexington on 18th October.

Check out the new single below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads: