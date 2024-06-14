HONNE have announced a new album, ‘OUCH’.

The London art-pop duo – Andy Clutterbuck and James Hatcher – recently kicked off a new era as an independent act releasing via AWAL with their singles ‘Imaginary’ and ‘Songs In My Head’.

The new full-length is set for release on 6th September via Smile More Recording / AWAL Recordings, teased by another new cut, ‘Girl In the Orchestra’.

“When I was younger, I joined my school orchestra cause a girl I liked played the flute. I didn’t even read music at the time so was quite out of my depth. School crushes were always a little hard to navigate and could end up being quite painful. ‘Girl In The Orchestra’ tells this story”, Andy explains.

Video artist Jenny Jokela adds: “’Girl in the Orchestra’ is a hand painted animation, using acrylic paint on paper. I feel the painted technique and look matches and adds texture to the warm and funny tone of the love story that is central to the video.”

The band’s most recent album, ‘Let’s Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?’ came out in 2021 and followed on from previous full-lengths ‘Warm On A Cold Night’ (2016) and ‘Love Me / Love Me Not’ (2018), as well as ‘no song without you’ – a surprise 14-track mixtape released in the summer of 2020.

Check out the new single below.