HONNE have shared their therapy-inspired new single ‘Backseat Driver’ ahead of upcoming album ‘OUCH’

HONNE have released their new single ‘Backseat Driver’.

It’s the latest preview of their upcoming album ‘OUCH’, set for release on 6th September via Smile More Recordings / AWAL Recordings.

The London-based duo, comprised of Andy Clutterbuck and James Hatcher, have already shared ‘Imaginary’, ‘Songs In My Head’ and ‘Girl In the Orchestra’ from their forthcoming record.

Clutterbuck explains: “It was written as a result of having some therapy sessions, which ended up being more casual conversations about my life and who I was as a person. In my teens and growing up I always thought I was quite outgoing. I certainly wasn’t shy and felt lucky to have a broad range of friends in different circles. As I’ve gotten older, I feel the opposite has happened and for whatever reason I feel I’ve become much more of an introvert and for a long time I’ve felt almost ashamed of this, like it was wrong to be like this in some way, especially for someone who is one of the front people of a band. Having therapy allowed me to understand that there’s nothing wrong with the way I am and helped me change my view on being an introvert. ‘Backseat Driver’ is about coming to terms with and enjoying taking the backseat and going by unnoticed.”

