HONNE celebrate beginnings with their new single, ‘Imaginary’

HONNE have released a new single, ‘Imaginary’.

The London art-pop duo – Andy Clutterbuck and James Hatcher – are kicking off a new era as an independent act releasing via AWAL.

Speaking about the track, vocalist/producer Andy explains: “‘Imaginary’ is about beginnings. It tells the story of when I first met my wife all those years ago back in college and how my imagination ran wild thinking about kids and our future lives together. Luckily for me it all came true and now we’re happily married with two babies.”

The band’s most recent album, ‘Let’s Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?’ came out in 2021 and followed on from previous full-lengths ‘Warm On A Cold Night’ (2016) and ‘Love Me / Love Me Not’ (2018), as well as ‘no song without you’ – a surprise 14-track mixtape released in the summer of 2020.

Check out the new single below.