HONNE have shared a new single about writing songs in your sleep, ‘Songs In My Head’

HONNE have released a new single, ‘Songs In My Head’.

The London art-pop duo – Andy Clutterbuck and James Hatcher – recently kicked off a new era as an independent act releasing via AWAL with their single ‘Imaginary’.

“It’s all about writing songs in your sleep… and the strangest thing about this song is that it was actually written in my sleep,” vocalist/producer Andy explains. “Ultimately it’s about wanting to tell someone you love them, but never finding the words, so you just keep writing them songs in your head – which seems to be the story of my life.”

The band’s most recent album, ‘Let’s Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?’ came out in 2021 and followed on from previous full-lengths ‘Warm On A Cold Night’ (2016) and ‘Love Me / Love Me Not’ (2018), as well as ‘no song without you’ – a surprise 14-track mixtape released in the summer of 2020.

Check out the new single below.