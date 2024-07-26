Hope Tala has released a video for her dramatic new single, ‘Bad Love God’

Hope Tala has released a video for her second single of the year, ‘Bad Love God’.

The track follows on from her recent drop ‘I Can’t Even Cry’, as well as her support slot with SZA at BST Hyde Park in June.

“Around the time I wrote ‘Bad Love God’ I was playing a lot of live shows and kept gravitating towards upbeat, intense songs that would be fun to sing on stage,” Hope explains.

“Sometimes when writing a song I’m attempting to convey a personal experience in an authentic, sometimes brutal way that attempts to get as close to the bone of truth as possible. On other occasions something I feel becomes the inspiration for a story that then takes on its own life.

“‘Bad Love God’ was written on a hot summer’s day when I was drawn to telling a dramatic tale inspired by the grip of having a new romantic obsession.”

Check it out below.