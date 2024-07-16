Horse Jumper of Love have shared a new single, ‘Today’s Iconoclast’: “You can’t stay static”

Horse Jumper of Love have unveiled a new single, ‘Today’s Iconoclast’, from their forthcoming album ‘Disaster Trick’. The track arrives as the third preview of the Boston-based indie rock band’s new record, following previously released singles ‘Wink’ and ‘Snow Angel’.

‘Disaster Trick’ is set for release on 16 August via Run for Cover Records. The new single is accompanied by a music video directed by Rhys Scarabosio, offering fans a visual complement to the band’s latest sonic offering.

Frontman Dimitri Giannopoulos shed light on the inspiration behind ‘Today’s Iconoclast’, saying: “I was watching a Pasolini film and read someone describe him as an iconoclast. I became obsessed with that word and idea. In order to make something good, you have to destroy a belief in some way. You can’t stay static, you have to accept change and be able to adjust. I was thinking everyone should try to be as iconoclastic as they can because a lot of people end up being unhappy or unsatisfied. I think we all could be happier if we made an effort to destroy what we believe to be true about our own desires.”

The release continues to build anticipation for ‘Disaster Trick’, which will mark Horse Jumper of Love’s latest full-length offering since their 2022 album ‘Natural Part’.

You can check out ‘Today’s Iconoclast’ here: