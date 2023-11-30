Hotel Lux have dropped a new Christmas single (and tribute to Nigella), ‘The Carvery’

Hotel Lux have shared a festive new single, ‘The Carvery’.

It follows on from their recent drop ‘Vice’, which marked the band’s first new material since the release of their debut album ‘Hands Across The Creek’ back in January via The State51 Conspiracy.

They explain: “Our contender for Christmas number one. Last year we were challenged to muster up a Christmas tune in a day at RAK studios. We wanted to appeal to that Christmas nostalgia, a bit of Slade, a bit of The Pogues. This year we’re releasing it for all the world to stream. Let’s toast Nigella.”

Give it a listen below, and catch the band live at the following:

DECEMBER

1 Oslo, London

5 Bodega, Nottingham

6 McChuills, Glasgow

7 Yes Pink Room, Manchester

JANUARY

29 Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth (IVW)

30 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff (IVW)

31 Black Prince, Northampton (IVW)

FEBRUARY

1 Hot Box Live, Chelmsford (IVW)

2 Oporto, Leeds (IVW)

3 EBGBs, Liverpool (IVW)

4 The Horn, St Albans (IVW)