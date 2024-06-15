HotWax talk their debut album at Download 2024: “We’re pretty much ready”

Last time we spoke to HotWax, they were preparing to head to America to support Royal Blood following a run around the UK. Since then, they’ve played shows with Frank Carter, visited Europe with personal favs Deap Valley and smashed their very first appearance at Download Festival. “There wasn’t really time for nerves beforehand, because it was so early,” says Tallulah, with the band hitting the Avalanche tent just before lunch. “We didn’t have time to think about what the hell we were doing, we just did it,” she adds.

That swagger comes from all the shows they’ve racked up in recent months. “Every night, we just got tighter as a band and really developed this stage presence without really thinking about it. When you play that many shows so close together, you do develop this confidence,” Tallulah explains.

“It just becomes second nature, even if it’s in the biggest festival tent we’ve ever played,” adds Lola.

HotWax will be taking this renewed energy into the studio in a couple of weeks time, as they finish work on their debut album. “It’s all written, so unless we write a new song between now and then, we’re pretty much ready,” says Tallulah.

Photo credit: Frances Beach

“We want to capture the way we sound live a lot more than we have on previous releases” Tallulah Sim-Savage

“We always think we know exactly what we’re doing, but then we will actually walk into the studio…” adds Lola with a smirk.

The band are also using the last year as inspiration for their upcoming debut. “We want to capture the way we sound live a lot more than we have on previous releases,” Tallulah continues. “We want the album to have the energy and excitement of the last year, and the best way to do that is to do a lot of it live. That’s who we are as a band, and we want that to come across.” They’re looking forward to playing with new vibes across the record as well, with two mellower tracks already in the bag.

Lyrically, the record will also capture the emotions of the last year as well. “Everything’s been quite chaotic but it’s also about feeling free and not really giving too much of a shit,” says Tallulah. “We know we’re all in this together, and we try to make the most of every day,” she adds, wanting that reinforced communal spirit between the trio to come through as well. “It’s really exciting to be part of the world of guitar music coming back up again as well.”

“The thought of making a debut album is scary, but I am just excited to get new music out,” Tallulah continues, with Lola adding: “It’s all just about being young and trying to have fun, for better or for worse.”