HotWax have announced their second EP with new single ‘Phone Machine’

HotWax have announced a new EP, ‘Invite me, kindly’.

Set to arrive on 18th October via Marathon Artists, the five-track effort follows on from debut EP ‘A Thousand Times’, and will be celebrated with a launch party at new Brighton venue DUST on release day. They’ve also shared new single, ‘Phone Machine’.

“Writing this EP felt really good, it all came together really quickly and the majority of the songs just fell into place,” explains singer Tallulah. “I felt I had lots of phrases saved up in my head that I couldn’t wait to put into my lyrics. The EP looks at themes of acceptance to people who have hurt you before, letting your doubts leave you and feeling free. Playing these songs live this summer has been so refreshing, I still feel so passionately about a lot of the lyrics, which makes it feel very therapeutic to perform. Working with Alan Moulder on recording the EP was amazing, he was so open to our ideas and really helped our vision come to life.”

Check out the single below; the EP’s full tracklisting reads:

High Tea

Phone Machine

Drop

E Flat

She Don’t Like It