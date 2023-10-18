HotWax are celebrating the release of their second EP with a video for ‘High Tea’

HotWax have released a new video for ‘High Tea’.

It’s a cut from the trio’s new EP, ‘Invite me, kindly’. Out today (18th October) via Marathon Artists, the five-track effort follows on from debut EP ‘A Thousand Times’, and will be celebrated with a launch party at new Brighton venue DUST.

‘High Tea’ is “about two people in your life who are very close to you but don’t mix well, leaving you in the middle feeling torn,” singer Tallulah explains. “It’s a conversation that has gone on for too long, you have to spit out your doubt and let your bad feelings leave you. High Tea is a song for people to let go and be free.

“Lillie Eiger directed the music video which is surreal, wonky and acidic. We wanted something that represented the feelings of doubt, with a big release at the end. For the video to feel tense and awkward, the vibrant colours portray the intensity of the situation the song was written about. Working with Lillie was so great, she immediately got what we wanted and we really felt that we clicked.”

Check out the new video below.