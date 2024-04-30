Former Fever 333 members Aric Improta and Stephen Harrison launch new project, House of Protection, with Jordan Fish produced debut single

Aric Improta of Night Verses and Stephen Harrison from The Chariot have unveiled their new collaborative project, House of Protection, with debut single ‘It’s Supposed To Hurt.’

The newly formed duo, now signed to Red Bull Records, have embarked on the venture following their departure from Fever 333. Their first release, ‘It’s Supposed To Hurt,’ is produced by Jordan Fish of Bring Me The Horizon, and comes accompanied by a video that captures the essence of House of Protection’s intense and chaotic energy.

Discussing the band’s name and ethos, Aric Improta explained, “‘Protection’ was specifically chosen because it’s a Massive Attack song and I was reading their biography as we started this project. It was very inspiring when it came to us initiating this whole thing. The full name is because we wanted to build something that protected our creativity and ideas as well as the people that come to the shows.”

The single marks a significant milestone for both Aric and Stephen, as it is the first time they have ventured into singing. “‘It’s Supposed To Hurt’ was the first song we wrote,” they shared about their experience. “Some of the vocals were from our initial improvisations. When we started this, we had no idea how we would sound or where we wanted to take it. Neither of us had sung before, we just knew the energy we wanted to create sonically and that we’d put in whatever time it took to get it to feel right. Fortunately, this song answered a lot of those questions instantly.”

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy to start again from scratch but that phrase became our ethos,” Aric added, “starting again was the whole point of this.”

You can check out ‘It’s Supposed To Hurt’ below.