House of Protection have released a new single, and announced their first-ever UK show

House of Protection have released a new single, ‘Being One’.

Aric Improta of Night Verses and Stephen Harrison from The Chariot unveiled their new collaborative project with debut single ‘It’s Supposed To Hurt’ earlier this year.

Aric shares: “‘Being One’ was totally different for us. I’ve always loved playing drum & bass, so Jordan [Fish, producer] and I immediately clicked on the rhythmic ideas. As a whole, I feel like Steve’s vocals were a huge step up from our previous demos and it gave us a new dynamic to work with moving forward. This song was definitely made to listen to on a long drive at night. We talked about that a lot when writing the lyrics and filming the music video.”

The newly formed duo, signed to Red Bull Records, have embarked on the venture following their departure from Fever 333, and they’ll perform their first UK live show at The Underworld, London on 15th October.

Check out the new single below.