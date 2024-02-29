How To Dress Well has announced a new album, ‘I Am Toward You’

How To Dress Well – aka LA-based musician Tom Krell – has announced a new album.

‘I Am Toward You’ is set for release on 10th May via Sargent House, teased by early singles ‘New Confusion’ and ‘No Light’, out now.

Of ‘New Confusion’, Tom says: “It’s about how to relate to the past knowing the hard limits on human memory and the challenges of metabolizing intergenerational-anthropogenetic trauma. “At best regret, at worst forgetfulness,” I sing in the chorus – a tortured concept of memory, no doubt. But I also sing that there is a path to freedom from this bind.”

Of ‘No Light’, he adds: “‘No Light’ is a song about contemporary LA, a place simply teeming with unspeakable suffering. It is, like LA, paradoxically and fundamentally also a bop. It’s a song I wrote after an interaction I had during the pandemic, something like a scene from Mulholland Drive, a young woman crawling across the ground in the alley behind my house in a white dress screaming about a ‘pig mask’.”

Check out the new tracks below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: