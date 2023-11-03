Hozier has announced his biggest ever UK and Ireland shows.

The dates will take place next summer – following on from his sold-out December run – and include events at London’s Finsbury Park and Dublin’s Marlay Park. He’ll be joined by special guests Brittany Howard and Lord Huron.

The details are:

JULY

5 Dublin, Marlay Park

7 London, Finsbury Park

9 Chepstow, Summer Sessions

10 Glasgow, Glasgow Green

His first Number 1 album, ‘Unreal Unearth’ is out now. Tickets for the new shows go on sale 10am Friday 10th November.