Hozier has announced his biggest ever UK and Ireland shows

His first Number 1 album, 'Unreal Unearth' is out now.

Hozier has announced his biggest ever UK and Ireland shows.

The dates will take place next summer – following on from his sold-out December run – and include events at London’s Finsbury Park and Dublin’s Marlay Park. He’ll be joined by special guests Brittany Howard and Lord Huron.

The details are:

JULY
5 Dublin, Marlay Park
7 London, Finsbury Park
9 Chepstow, Summer Sessions
10 Glasgow, Glasgow Green

His first Number 1 album, ‘Unreal Unearth’ is out now. Tickets for the new shows go on sale 10am Friday 10th November.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Kid Kapichi have announced a new album, 'There Goes The Neighbourhood'
Music News
Caity Baser has announced a new mixtape, and her biggest ever UK tour
Music News
James Marriott has confirmed dates for his Are We There Yet? UK and EU tour
READ MORE