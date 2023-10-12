The new issue of Dork, featuring CMAT, is coming soon – pre-order

CMAT is on the cover of November 2023’s edition of Dork, out tomorrow (Friday 13th October).

By our measure, CMAT is nothing less than the world’s greatest pop star – but with her new album ‘CrazyMad, For Me’, she’s created her masterpiece. A five-star classic in its own time, it’s a big swing that hits a home run.

You’ll find a full, in-depth cover interview and exclusive photoshoot in the November 2023 edition of Dork.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

