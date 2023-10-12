The new issue of Dork, featuring Declan McKenna, is coming soon – pre-order

Declan McKenna is on the cover of November 2023’s edition of Dork, out tomorrow (Friday 13th October).

Undoubtedly Dork’s anointed prince of indie pop, Dec is back with a brand new album, ‘What Happened To The Beach?’, on the way, and a whole new vibe. “The end of making this album is almost like the end of an era for me and the start of a new one,” he explains. “It’s a really exciting place to be at.”

You’ll find a full, in-depth cover interview and exclusive photoshoot in the November 2023 edition of Dork.

Photo credit: Derek Bremner

Dec is the first of three cover acts for our latest edition. We’ll be revealing the other two later today, and the packed full issue lineup when the magazine drops digitally, this Friday (13th October)

