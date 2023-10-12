The new issue of Dork, featuring Poppy, is coming soon – pre-order

Poppy is on the cover of November 2023’s edition of Dork, out tomorrow (Friday 13th October).

Exploring uncharted sonic territories, infusing dance beats with a fearless exploration of identity and empowerment, new album ‘Zig!’ is POPPY at her very best. With pulsating rhythms and candid, empowering lyrics that celebrate authenticity and self-discovery, we’re delighted to welcome her to the cover of Dork for the first time.

You’ll find a full, in-depth cover interview and photoshoot in the November 2023 edition of Dork.

Grab a copy now, and it'll dispatch before 10th November

Poppy is the third of three cover acts for our latest edition, following our Declan McKenna and CMAT covers, announced earlier. We’ll be revealing the packed full issue lineup when the magazine drops digitally, this Friday (13th October)

