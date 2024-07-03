Human Interest have shared a new EP teaser single about fucking things up, ‘Better Press Repeat’

Human Interest have released a new single, ‘Better Press Repeat’.

It’s a cut from their upcoming EP ‘Smile While You’re Losing (An Audio Guide To Wellness)’, which follows on from both ‘Empathy Lives In Outer Space’ and debut ‘Desire Paths’, and is set for release on 6th September via Nice Swan Records. They’ve also recently shared their single ‘Shapeshifting’.

Co-lead vocalist Cat Harrison explains: “‘Better Press Repeat’ was written during the first lockdown where I went through a phase of drinking box wine from about 1pm onwards. However, it’s not as depressing as it sounds – it was weirdly a fruitful time in my creative existence. There was nothing to do apart from feel what you were feeling, and if you were lucky enough to have an outlet, get it out.

“I was trying to capture that feeling of looking at the state of the world and feeling really disheartened. The title sums things up pretty well: we’ve gone and fucked it, let’s start again… BETTER PRESS REPEAT. There’s also a sense of wanderlust in there – the type of wanderlust that comes when you’re stuck in a tiny room in Brixton – pessimistic optimism, which I suppose is a core theme in our music.”

Check it out below.