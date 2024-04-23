Human Interest have announced a new EP with early teaser single ‘Shapeshifting’

Human Interest have announced a new EP.

‘Smile While You’re Losing (An Audio Guide To Wellness)’ follows on from both ‘Empathy Lives In Outer Space’ and debut ‘Desire Paths’, and is set for release on 6th September via Nice Swan Records. They’ve also shared new single ‘Shapeshifting’.

The band explain: “The song is about feeling like you’re not being your true self; thinking about the different people you shift into day to day to navigate the world. I think it’s hard, when you’re queer, to feel like you’re being truly authentic to yourself.

“There are so many experiences that happen while growing up that make you hide who you really are. When you spend your formative years doing this, I think it becomes such a part of your fabric and so ingrained in you that you end up as an adult not really knowing where your true self begins and the person you felt you had to be ends.

“On a whole, it’s dealing with alienation, but an alienation from yourself and who you feel you have to be. It’s about feeling like you’re not dealing with the things, and you choose to ‘go out’, have a good time instead. We all have to toe the line between the self and what society wants from us.”

Check it out below.