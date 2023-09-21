Humour have announced a new EP with an early teaser inspired by a 19th century rubber baron – check out ‘Big Money’

Humour have released a new single, ‘Big Money’.

The track is from their new EP ‘A Small Crowd Gathered To Watch Me’ due 1st December, which follows on from the Glasgow band’s debut EP ‘Pure Misery’, and will arrive following a September tour in support of Do Nothing.

Lead singer Andreas Christodoulidis says: “Big Money was inspired by a story I read about this Peruvian guy called Carlos Fitzcarrald who was a rubber baron in the late 19th Century. He desperately wanted to get to an area of the Amazon basin that was rich in rubber but inaccessible by boat, which is why it hadn’t yet been claimed during the rubber boom. He exploited a group of indigenous Amazonian people, forcing them under pain of death to drag his steamboat in pieces over the mountain which separated him from the prized area. He was the basis for the character of Fitzcarraldo in the film of the same name by Werner Herzog. There didn’t seem to be much written about this particular story that I could find online, so I was able to be quite liberal when inventing a personality for him. I imagined him being a temperamental character with a lot to prove, prone to violent outbursts and drinking. I wanted to convey a sense of the destruction of the natural world and the traditions of an ancient people that materialised with the introduction of murder and disease to the Amazon by wealth-hungry interlopers.”

