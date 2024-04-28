Husky Loops release new single ‘Acting Stupid’ from their latest EP ‘ultrarama’

Husky Loops have released a new single titled ‘Acting Stupid’. This track is part of their recently launched EP ‘ultrarama’, which is their first release since their 2019 debut album ‘I CAN’T EVEN SPEAK ENGLISH’.

Discussing the themes behind ‘Acting Stupid’, the band shared, “Acting Stupid is a bizarre song about relationships ending. It explores the concept of love being too good to be real. I was interested in the contrast between feeling that fresh, spring-like excitement of a new hope and, fast-forward to the end, wishing you could be like the person that ends the relationship: meaning that you wish you could move on too and be, perhaps, a little colder and more careless. Nowadays, the more logical approach is seen as the better approach, but we all act silly when we meet someone special, at any age and in any circumstance. I wanted to delve into that with this song. ‘Love sounds too good to exist’ and ‘Sometimes I wish I was more like you’ encapsulate the idea. My character loves showing care and romanticism, but once that is not returned, he is hit in the face by reality: a cold world where the innocence of love is seen as insignificant.”

They also explained the musical inspiration for the track, “Musically, we were inspired by the passing of time and its grooves… how your mood and approach change and, therefore, tape machines, time modulation, and weird fluttery noises invaded the whole track. I could hear slight anxiety and obsession in the sounds, and I liked that. We loved how everything was also left unclear and distorted. It all felt quite honest, like a cassette recording found in an abandoned warehouse.”

You can check out ‘Acting Stupid’ below.