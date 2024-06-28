Iain Cook from CHVRCHES has reimagined The Cranberries’ 1993 hit ‘Linger’

Iain Cook from CHVRCHES has remixed The Cranberries’ 1993 hit ‘Linger’.

“Iain did an outstanding job in remixing ‘Linger,’” says Cranberries drummer Fergal Lawler. “He reimagined the song completely, creating a fresh and upbeat version of this classic.”

“When I got the stems, the first thing I did was listen to Dolores [O’Riordan’s] vocal tracks in isolation,” Iain explains. “Hearing those for the first time was magical; I was shocked by the intimacy and emotion in her performance. The first thing I did was to sit with the vocals on their own and rework the chords on piano. I often find that this is a great starting point with remixes as it helps you to shake off some associations that you have with the song, and this is a song which I’ve known and loved for over 30 years.”

“Dolores’s original vocal is retained and sounds so beautiful and vulnerable at times,” Lawler adds. “I’m sure she would have loved it.”

CHVRCHES have recently been celebrating the tenth anniversary of their debut album, ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’, and the band’s Lauren Mayberry is working on solo material.