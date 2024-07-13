Ice Spice and Central Cee team up for new single ‘Did It First’

The track is the fourth preview of Ice Spice's debut album 'Y2K'.

Ice Spice and Central Cee have joined forces for a new collaborative single titled ‘Did It First’, released on 12th July.

The track serves as the fourth preview of Ice Spice’s upcoming debut album ‘Y2K’, set to drop on 26th July. ‘Did It First’ features both rappers delivering verses that warn against the perils of infidelity.

‘Did It First’ follows previously released singles from ‘Y2K’, including ‘Think U The Sh*t (Fart)’, ‘Gimme A Light’, and ‘Phat Butt’. The album will be Ice Spice’s first full-length release.

You can check it out here: 

