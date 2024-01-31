Ice Spice’s debut alum ‘Y2K’ will be released in 2024, ‘FYI’

Ice Spice has announced her debut full-length album, titled ‘Y2K’, will be released in 2024.

During her appearance on NBC’s morning news show Today, she shared, “I’m so excited. It’s called ‘Y2K’, it’ll be– it’s almost finished, so I’m really excited”.

Ice Spice also hinted at a “crazy collaboration” for the album, although she did not disclose the collaborator’s identity.

The announcement comes just two days after the release of her first single of 2024, ‘Think U The Shit (Fart)’. The album ‘Y2K’ will follow her January 2023 EP, ‘Like..?’.

In addition to her album release, Ice Spice is scheduled to perform at several music festivals this year. These include Coachella 2024, where she will perform alongside headliners Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat. She will also appear at Roskilde with Foo Fighters, PJ Harvey, Jane’s Addiction, and Doja Cat, and at Wireless Festival with Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage.