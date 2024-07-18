Ice Spice unveils tracklist for debut album ‘Y2K’

Ice Spice has revealed the full tracklist for her debut album ‘Y2K’, set for release on 26th July.

The Bronx rapper’s upcoming LP features collaborations with Travis Scott on ‘Oh Shhh…’, Gunna on ‘B-tch I’m Packin”, and Central Cee on the recently released single ‘Did It First’. The album also includes previously released tracks ‘Think U The Shit (Fart)’, ‘Gimme a Light’, and her latest single ‘Phat Butt’.

The complete tracklist was unveiled on social media with Spotify, alongside the reveal of the album’s back cover artwork. ‘Y2K’ follows Ice Spice’s EP ‘Like..?’, which was released a year and a half ago and peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The full tracklist for ‘Y2K’ is as follows:

1. Phat Butt

2. Oh Shhh… ft. Travis Scott

3. Popa

4. B*tch I’m Packin’ ft. Gunna

5. Plenty Sun

6. Did It First ft. Central Cee

7. BB Belt

8. Think U The Sh*t (Fart)

9. Gimmie A Light

10. TTYL