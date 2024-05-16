Iceland Airwaves celebrates 25 years with more new additions for 2024

Iceland Airwaves has announced 22 new acts for its 2024 line-up, marking the festival’s landmark 25th anniversary.

Among the new additions are the likes of Overmono, The Vaccines, LYNKS, English Teacher (pictured), Personal Trainer, MRCY, Lambrini Girls, Alice Longyu Gao, and cumgirl8.

The festival, known for its eclectic mix and a strong focus on new talent, will also feature a host of homegrown artists. Notable Icelandic talents include Decca-signed pianist Gabríel Ólafs, emerging pop star and actress Elín Hall, and Bear the Ant—a new project from Bjorn Oli Hardarson alongside Kaleo drummer David Antonsson.

Additional acts announced today include GDRN, Hildur, Monobloc, Pétur Ben, Sofi Paez, Sóley, Teitur Magnússon, Villano Antillano, and Wu-Lu.

These artists will join an already impressive roster of performers like bar italia, Magdalena Bay, Mandy, Indiana, Saya Gray, and Shygirl.

Iceland Airwaves, which started in 1999 as a one-time event in an airplane hangar, has grown into Iceland’s longest-running festival and a significant part of Reykjavík’s annual cultural offerings. Over the years, the festival has been a launching pad for numerous international artists, including Mac DeMarco, James Blake, Sufjan Stevens, Young Fathers, and more.

Festival Manager Ísleifur Þórhallsson expressed pride in the festival’s legacy, stating, “We are incredibly proud to be celebrating not only 25 years of Iceland Airwaves but 25 years of playing a key part in the careers of some of the world’s most talented artists. Over the years, we have seen many of our Airwaves alumni grow from strength to strength, often developing into some of the industry’s most acclaimed artists. It is an honour to continue to bring new talent to Reykjavík and share our beloved Icelandic community with the world.”

Iceland Airwaves takes place between 7th-9th November 2024 in Reykjavik, Iceland.